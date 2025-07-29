Trump says US, China had 'very good meeting' on trade

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he returns to Washington, D.C., in Lossiemouth, Scotland, Britain, July 29, 2025. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said recent trade talks between US representatives and China were positive, adding that he expects to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping sometime this year.

Referring to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's recent two days of talks in Sweden with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that Bessent "had a very good meeting with China."

"They are going to brief me tomorrow. We'll either approve it or not," he said, adding that Bessent "felt very good about the meeting, better than he felt yesterday."

Trump also confirmed his intention to meet with Xi in the near future, saying that the Chinese president "wants to meet."

"And I look forward to the meeting too, but I would say before the end of the year," said Trump, returning to the US from a visit to Scotland.