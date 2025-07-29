Pentagon chief signs deal to accept Qatar plane donation: Reports

The US has finalized an agreement with Qatar for the transfer of a Boeing 747 aircraft from the Gulf country to the Pentagon that is intended for future use as Air Force One, according to media reports Monday.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani signed the deal on July 7, according to a copy of the memorandum of understanding.

According to reports, the plane is an "unconditional donation" and the US will not be paying for it.

"This donation is made in good faith and in the spirit of cooperation and mutual support between the parties," according to the agreement.

The plane is expected to be used by President Donald Trump as Air Force One once it is upgraded.

During his visit to the Middle East in May, Trump said he accepted the plane, noting: "Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country."

The Pentagon later announced that the plane had been accepted.

The gift of a plane estimated to cost $400 million has raised questions of ethics and legality from Republicans and Democrats alike.