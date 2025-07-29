Kazakhstan gives special importance to joint IT development with Türkiye: President

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shake hands during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Türkiye, July 29, 2025. (REUTERS)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday said that his country has given special importance to the joint development of information technologies (IT) with Türkiye.

"We have given special importance to the issue of developing information technologies together," Tokayev said during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in the capital Ankara, where he arrived on an official visit a day ago.

Expressing that Türkiye has achieved significant success in the defense field, Tokayev congratulated Erdoğan on the organization of the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), which took place in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on July 22-27.

The Kazakh president said that Türkiye's achievements in the military industry were extensively showcased at the six-day event.

"Your contemporary and cutting-edge technologies were highly valued by international experts. Developing information technologies and utilizing modern digital opportunities in various areas of the economy are demands of our time," Tokayev further said.

He went on to say that Kazakhstan also achieved success in the IT field and that significant work has been undertaken by Astana in this regard.

"These initiatives will impact the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology," he said, adding that there are significant opportunities to expand the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye in the IT field.