Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei accuses West of using nuclear demands as excuse for confrontation

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that Western demands over Tehran's nuclear programme are an excuse to confront the Islamic Republic, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump warned about renewed strikes if Iran restarts nuclear work.

"Nuclear programme, enrichment, human rights are all excuses ... What they are after is your religion and knowledge," Khamenei said.