At least 7 killed, 16 injured amid protest in northwestern Pakistan

At least seven people were shot dead and 16 others injured during a protest in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported on Monday.

The demonstration took place Sunday in the Bagh-Maidan Markaz area of Tirah Valley, near the Afghan border, following the death of a girl in a reported mortar strike, according to Dawn newspaper.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the "firing on peaceful citizens," blaming the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group.

In a statement from his office, Sharif said the "nefarious designs of terrorists cannot shake our resolve."

He expressed sorrow over the "martyrdom of innocent and peaceful civilians" and vowed to eliminate terrorism and its perpetrators.

While at least seven people were confirmed dead and 16 others injured, there were conflicting reports about who opened fire on the protesters.