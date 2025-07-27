Vatican calls for global push for 2-state solution as death toll in Gaza continues to rise

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike in the northern part of the Gaza Strip near Beit Hanoun, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, 27 July 2025. (EPA Photo)

The Vatican on Saturday called on the international community to work actively toward a two-state solution, saying the worsening crisis in Gaza has made the need for a just and lasting political resolution urgent.

The Holy See voiced hope that the upcoming High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution—co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia—would push for a solution that grants Palestinians a sovereign, independent state with secure, respected, and internationally recognized borders, according to Vatican News.

"The ongoing tragedy in Gaza -- the repeated massacres of tens of thousands of innocent civilians who have died under the bombs and who are now dying of hunger and deprivation or being shot while trying to reach food -- should make it clear to everyone how urgent it is to halt the military attacks that are causing this slaughter," the report said.

The Vatican said a just political solution cannot be achieved without the active engagement of the international community and the countries directly involved.

It reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution based on UN resolutions and said lasting peace depends on justice, dialogue, and recognition of the legitimate rights of both Palestinians and Israelis, grounded in international law.

The Holy See also denounced attacks on civilians and called for adherence to humanitarian law, including the protection of non-combatants and a ban on collective punishment.

"The international community cannot continue to stand by while this massacre unfolds," it said.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza for 18 years. Since March 2, it has closed all crossings, preventing the entry of aid convoys and ignoring calls to reopen them.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has carried out a sustained military offensive in Gaza, killing nearly 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The bombardment has devastated the enclave and triggered widespread hunger.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.













