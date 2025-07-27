Russia accuses Kyiv and West of rejecting diplomacy to solve Ukraine conflict

 Contact Us
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that Russia prefers a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine but claimed that Kyiv and its Western allies have rejected that path, according to Russian news agencies.

Published July 27,2025
"Our preferred route is through political and diplomatic means," Peskov said, according to TASS state news agency.

Peskov added, without providing evidence, that Moscow continues its military operation in Ukraine because "all proposals for dialogue were rejected, both by Ukraine and by Western countries."