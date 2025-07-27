ERDOĞAN PRAISES MACRON FOR FRANCES DECISION TO RECOGNIZE PALESTINIAN STATE

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron. Turkish, French presidents discussed Gaza, regional issues over the phone. Erdoğan hailed Macron for the decision to recognize the Palestinian state.



During a phone call with Macron, Erdoğan said the humanitarian situation in the conflict-hit Gaza Strip is worsening, and the international community must take urgent action for an immediate solution.

Erdoğan emphasized that the conflict between Israel and Palestine must end and that a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.



President Erdoğan also congratulated President Macron on France's decision to recognize Palestine as a state.





