Strike causes flight cancellations and delays in Portugal

A strike by ground staff at Lisbon's Humberto Delgado Airport on Saturday has caused widespread disruption, leading to numerous flight cancellations and long delays at the peak of the summer holiday season.

A strike by ground staff at Lisbon's Humberto Delgado Airport at the height of the holiday season caused cancellations and lengthy delays on Saturday.



The state-owned TAP airline was worst hit in the strike that began at midnight and is due to continue to midnight on Monday, the official LUSA News Agency reported, citing national airport authority ANA.



The ANA website showed eight cancelled flights for Saturday, in addition to lengthy delays, particularly for departures. Citing a union spokesman, LUSA reported that around 25 flights had taken off without check-in baggage.



A court had earlier ruled that a minimum service had to be provided, limiting the strike's effects.



Around 720 flight movements take place daily at the airport during high season. Portugal recorded 29 million foreign visitors over the whole of last year, many of them holidaymakers.



The strike by staff working for the Menzies ground handling company was to have taken place in Easter but was cancelled after negotiations were pledged. The company is primarily responsible for TAP flights in Lisbon.



In the event that union demands for improved pay and working conditions are not met, further strikes are planned for four weekends from Friday August 8. Passengers at airports in Faro, Porto and Madeira could also be affected.











