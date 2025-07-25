UN conveys readiness to work with Gaza Humanitarian Foundation if core principles are met

The UN said Friday it is prepared to cooperate with the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) as long as globally recognized humanitarian principles are respected.

UN spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay confirmed at a news conference that UN relief chief Tom Fletcher sent a letter to the head of the foundation, outlining the UN's position.

"In the letter, Mr. Fletcher reiterated that the UN stands ready to engage with any partner to ensure desperately needed humanitarian aid reaches people in Gaza. But he stressed, any such partnership must adhere to the globally accepted principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence," she said.

Israeli forces have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians while trying to access food in Gaza since the controversial organization began operations at the end of May, according to the UN.

Tremblay added that "these principles ensure that aid is delivered based on need, without discrimination, and that we answer to civilians in need, not the warring parties."

She said Fletcher welcomed dialogue "on how to reach as many people as possible and alleviate widespread suffering without causing harm."

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Tremblay warned "that conditions on the ground, which are already catastrophic, are worsening fast."

She cited significant access restrictions on aid delivery imposed by Israeli authorities, which continue to hamper humanitarian operations.

"Yesterday, out of 15 attempts to coordinate humanitarian movements in Gaza, four were outright denied with another three impeded. One was postponed, and two others had to be canceled by the organizers," she said.

"As a result, only five missions were facilitated, including the pickup of cargo from the crossings," Tremblay said, adding that fuel in the enclave remains insufficient to maintain critical facilities.

Asked about French President Emmanuel Macron's recent announcement of his country's intention to recognize the state of Palestine, Tremblay described it as "a bilateral and sovereign decision."

"The secretary-general welcomes all the steps that support the realization of the two-state solution," she said, expressing UN's readiness to "support all efforts to advance a just, comprehensive and lasting peace and the Middle East."

She also welcomed Israel's decision to allow an airdrop of aid to Gaza but said: "There's simply no alternative to large-scale delivery of aid by land."