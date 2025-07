Almost third of Gazans 'not eating for days': WFP

Almost a third of people in Gaza are "not eating for days", the UN's World Food Programme told AFP on Friday, saying the crisis has reached "new and astonishing levels of desperation".

"Nearly one person in three is not eating for days. Malnutrition is surging with 90,000 women and children in urgent need of treatment," a WFP statement said.