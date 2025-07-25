PAKISTAN, MALAYSIA CONDEMN ISRAELS UNLAWFUL ATTEMPT TO ASSERT SOVEREIGNTY OVER OCCUPIED WEST BANK

Pakistan and Malaysia on Friday condemned Israel's "unlawful" attempt to assert sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and urged the international community to take swift action against Tel Aviv.

In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry called the move by Israel's Knesset (parliament) a "deplorable" act and a grave violation of international law, which reflects Israel's persistent disregard for Palestinian rights and established international norms.

"Such deliberate and provocative actions highlight the occupying power's systematic attempts to undermine efforts for peace and entrench its illegal occupation. These unilateral measures represent a dangerous escalation that jeopardizes regional stability and prospects for a just and lasting settlement," it said.

Islamabad also urged the international community to take swift and decisive action to hold Israel accountable for its violations of UN Security Council resolutions and international humanitarian law.

Malaysia, on the other hand, "unreservedly condemned" the decision.

The decision is "a blatant violation of international law," said a statement from the Malaysian Foreign Ministry, while also calling the decision "another provocation and clear manifestation" of disregarding Palestinian rights.

Kuala Lumpur urged the international community and the UN to reject the decision and to take steps to stop Israel's "systematic violation of international law."

"If allowed to manifest, the international community will be equally complicit for the gravest of war crimes this century committed by the Israeli Zionist regime against the Palestinian people," it said.

The reactions come after a symbolic but controversial vote in the Israeli Knesset on Wednesday, where 71 lawmakers supported a nonbinding proposal urging the government to annex the occupied West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, and 13 voted against it. The motion was submitted by members of the far-right Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit, and Likud parties.

Although the proposal carries no legal force, Israeli media described it as having significant "symbolic and historic weight."

Indonesia urges global action amid Gaza crisis

In a separate development, Indonesia has expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, condemning the killing of civilians and warning that thousands now face starvation due to Israel's blockade of aid.

Indonesia's Foreign Ministry called on the UN Security Council to take urgent, concrete steps to stop Israeli aggression and ensure full humanitarian access.

Welcoming recent international pressure on Israel, Indonesia reiterated its call for a two-state solution based on international law and mutual coexistence.





