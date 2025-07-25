Hind Rajab Foundation files 'war crimes' complaint against Israeli paratrooper

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) on Friday filed a formal war crimes complaint with authorities in South Cyprus, accusing an Israeli paratrooper of participating in "grave violations of international law" during Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

In a statement, the Brussels-based NGO said it has requested the immediate arrest of Tameer Mulla, an Arab Druze Israeli soldier currently believed to be in South Cyprus after arriving on July 18.

The HRF accuses Mulla of direct involvement in war crimes, crimes against humanity, and actions potentially amounting to genocide during the Israeli military operations in Gaza between 2023 and 2025.

"Tameer Mulla served in the 101st Paratroopers Battalion of the 35th Paratroopers Brigade of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), a frontline unit that played a central role in the destruction of Palestinian cities, hospitals, and refugee camps," the statement said.

The complaint reportedly includes documentation of Mulla's participation in deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and educational institutions, as well as social media posts that the foundation says amount to "glorification and incitement."

"Mulla posted numerous videos, stories, and reels mocking the destruction of Palestinian civilian infrastructure," the HRF said.

Founded in 2024, the foundation is named after Hind Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israeli forces in Gaza on Jan. 29, 2024. Israeli troops also killed six of her family members and two paramedics who attempted to reach her.

Last month, the NGO filed a separate war crimes complaint with the UK's Metropolitan Police War Crimes Unit, accusing the Israeli Navy of violations of international law during its interception of a Gaza-bound humanitarian ship flying the British flag.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 59,700 Palestinians -- most of them women and children -- in the Gaza Strip. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed its health system, and caused widespread hunger.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.