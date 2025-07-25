France, US, Syria reaffirm commitment to Damascus' political transition, regional stability

France, the US, and Syria on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to political transition in the Middle Eastern country, as well as its territorial integrity and stability in the region.

Following high-level trilateral talks in Paris, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot met with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani and US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack "within the framework of our close cooperation on Syria," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Describing the meeting as "very frank and productive," the three sides emphasized the urgency of de-escalation and renewed engagement.

"In the spirit of dialogue and de-escalation, the United States, France, and Syria agreed on the need: to engage quickly on substantial efforts to ensure the success of Syria's transition and the unity, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria," the statement read.

The parties also underscored their joint commitment to tackling terrorism.

"To reinforce our cooperation on the shared fight against terrorism in all forms and strengthen the capacities of the Syrian government to deal with security challenges through institutions of the state," it said.

On national reconciliation in Syria, the three countries expressed support for local dialogue efforts.

"To support the Syrian government's political transition efforts aimed at national reconciliation and cohesion, especially in northeastern Syria and Suwayda," the statement added.

The French Foreign Ministry confirmed plans to host further talks.

"To host as soon as possible the next round of consultations in Paris between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces regarding the full implementation of the March 10 agreement."

The parties also addressed the need for justice and accountability amid recent unrest.

"To support efforts to hold perpetrators of violence accountable and, in that spirit, to welcome the outcomes of transparent reports, including the recent report of the investigating committee regarding recent coastal violence."

"To ensure that Syria's neighbors do not pose a threat to Syria's stability and that, in turn, reaffirm Syria's commitment not to pose a threat to its neighbors, for the sake of stability across the region," the statement concluded.