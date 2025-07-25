Doctors begin 5-day strike across England over pay dispute

Tens of thousands of resident doctors launched a five-day strike across England in an ongoing dispute with the government over pay restoration.

The strike, which began on Thursday, comes in response to talks between the British Medical Association and the Labor government not resulting in agreement.

Up to 50,000 doctors are participating in the walkout, which is scheduled to continue until Wednesday.

Despite the strike, National Health Service England has urged the public to continue seeking medical help when needed.

GP surgeries remain open, and urgent care, A&E departments, and NHS 111 services continue to operate.

The British Medical Association is calling for a 26% pay increase, arguing that resident doctors are still working "a fifth of their time for free."

In an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today Program, BMA's chair Tom Dolphin criticized the government's approach.

"It's very disappointing to see a Labor government taking such a hard line against trade unions. The settlement last year was a good move by the Labor government. The problem is they've gone back on their position since then," he said.

"They're talking about punishing the trade union, talking about punishing doctors, holding them back in their training, making sure that they don't get locum shifts, that kind of thing," he added.

The government has expressed concern over the disruption caused by the strike, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer issuing a direct appeal to doctors in an article for The Times.

"The route the BMA resident doctors committee have chosen will mean everyone loses. My appeal to resident doctors is this: do not follow the BMA leadership down this damaging road. Our NHS and your patients need you," he wrote.

"Most people do not support these strikes. They know they will cause real damage," he added.



