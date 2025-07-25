Australia, UK sign 2nd nuclear submarine pact

Australia and the UK announced on Friday the agreement to a second nuclear submarine pact to oversee the construction of nuclear-powered attack submarines for the next 50 years.

The pact includes "comprehensive cooperation" on designing, building, operating, sustaining, and disposing of the SSN-AUKUS submarines, as well developing personnel, infrastructure and systems required for the program, according to a statement from Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Earlier in September 2021, the US, the UK, and Australia had signed the AUKUS pact, under which Canberra would receive nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy.

US President Donald Trump initiated a review of the A$368 billion ($247 billion) AUKUS pact in June to assess whether it aligns with his "America First" policy priorities.

However, the UK and Australia on Friday signed a fresh bilateral pact during a meeting between Wong, Defense Minister Richard Marles, and their British counterparts David Lammy and John Healey in the eastern Australian city of Sydney.

Marles and Healey will formally sign the agreement on Saturday.

The ministers also agreed to "significantly increase their cooperation to bolster Australia and the UK's defense and national security, enhance economic security and mitigate and address the impacts of climate change," according to the statement.

On the regional situation, the two sides expressed "strong opposition to coercive or destabilizing activities by China," called for the "peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues through dialogue," and condemned North Korea's ongoing nuclear and ballistic missile programs, the statement said.





