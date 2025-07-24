CHINAS PREMIER LI SEEKS COOPERATION WITH EU AT BEIJING SUMMIT

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday called for stronger cooperation between China and the European Union during a summit in Beijing with top EU leaders.

Li met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa at the 25th China-EU summit, held as the two sides mark 50 years of diplomatic ties.

Li said cooperation should be "the keynote" and partnership "the correct definition of China-EU relations," according to China's state-run Xinhua news agency.

"As long as China and the EU earnestly uphold free trade, international economy and trade will stay dynamic," he added.

Von der Leyen said relations between China and the EU, as "two of the world's economic and trading giants," affect not only their own prosperity and national security but also global stability, according to a statement.

She emphasized the need for "beneficial" relations, beginning with trade.

Costa said that they discussed the EU's expectations for China to use "its influence as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council to bring an end to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."

"EU-China trade has grown increasingly one-sided, and this is not sustainable. It is in our mutual interest that our trade relations are balanced and fair to benefit current and future generations," he added.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed enhancing Beijing-EU ties through mutual respect, openness, cooperation and multilateralism.

Annual trade between China and the EU exceeds $860 billion.





