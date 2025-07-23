US destroyer, Iran helicopter face off in Sea of Oman

A brief standoff occurred between a US destroyer and an Iranian Navy helicopter in the Sea of Oman on Wednesday, ending with the American vessel changing its course, local media said.

The incident took place at around 10 a.m. local time (06:30 GMT) when the USS Fitzgerald reportedly attempted to approach waters monitored by Iranian naval forces.

A naval aviation team from the Third Naval Region of the Iranian Navy (NEDAJA) swiftly deployed a helicopter over the US vessel and warned it to turn away, Iran's state media reported.

In response, the US destroyer allegedly threatened to target the Iranian helicopter and demanded it leave the area, leading to a brief but tense standoff.

Iranian media said the navy helicopter repeatedly warned the US destroyer to stay away from Iranian waters, while the latter continued to issue its own warnings.

As things heated up, Iran's air defense units intervened and warned the USS Fitzgerald to alter its course and head south, according to reports.

Ultimately, the US destroyer withdrew from the area under Iranian naval surveillance, averting further confrontation.

There was no immediate US comment on the Iranian report.

The standoff comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington following a 12-day war, during which US bombers targeted three major Iranian nuclear facilities.

The strikes followed Israeli attacks on Iran that killed several high-ranking military commanders and nuclear scientists.

The escalation has put US-Iran nuclear talks on hold, though Iranian officials are scheduled to meet with European representatives (France, Germany, and the UK) in Istanbul on Friday.



