Indian premier to visit London for landmark free trade deal with UK

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in London for a two-day visit starting Wednesday to sign a landmark free trade agreement with the UK.

The pact, in what is being hailed as a major political and economic achievement for both nations, is seen as a significant prize amid global trade tensions triggered by US President Donald Trump.

For Britain, the deal represents its most economically significant trade agreement since its departure from the EU. For India, it marks that country's first major free trade pact outside Asia.

Indian said Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on issues including trade, defense, technological cooperation and security.

Modi is also expected to pay a courtesy call to King Charles III.



