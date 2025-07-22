Iran hails Türkiye, Pakistan over opposition to Israeli, US attacks

A man stands near a damaged car at an impacted residential site, following an Israeli strike on Monday, after the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, in Tehran, Iran, June 26, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Iran on Tuesday praised Türkiye and Pakistan for their stance against recent Israeli and US attacks on Iranian territory, describing their position as "clear and courageous."

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said the strikes had killed 1,062 people, including 102 women and 38 children.

"During this period, we witnessed very clear and courageous positions from our neighbors, including Pakistan and Türkiye," she said.

Mohajerani noted that Israel directly targeted seven hospitals and 11 ambulances during its assault on the country.

She added that numerous countries had sent messages of support to Iran in response to the Israeli and US strikes.

Asked about the possibility of renewed attacks, she said Iran's armed forces and security services remained fully prepared.

On June 13, Israel, with US support, launched a 12-day offensive on Iran, targeting military, nuclear, and civilian sites, as well as senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israeli military and intelligence facilities. A US-brokered ceasefire between Tehran and Tel Aviv was announced on June 24.