Ukraine secures major military pledges from allies at UDCG meeting

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal on Monday said key allies pledged new defense support for Ukraine during the 29th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), including US-led initiatives to supply weapons through a NATO mechanism and additional European commitments for air defense and drones.

In a post on X, Shmyhal said the meeting sent a "clear message" that "the free world stands with Ukraine and supports peace," while also focusing on strengthening the Ukrainian army.

"The U.S.-NATO mechanism to supply U.S. weapons to Ukraine will now be co-funded by EU countries," he noted, adding that Germany will participate in a joint initiative to send five Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, which "are coming soon."

Germany also pledged 200,000 Gepard ammunition rounds and financial support for Ukrainian long-range drone procurement, while Canada offered C$20 million for tank maintenance and industrial support through a Danish model.

Other key contributions included €200 million from the Netherlands for drone interceptors and €125 million for F-16 fighter jets, as well as a €1 billion drone package from Norway for 2025 and €400 million toward Ukrainian drone production. Sweden is also preparing a new package covering air defense, artillery, and vehicles.

The meeting, hosted by the UK and Germany, was held virtually and drew participants from 52 countries and organizations, including NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Supreme Allied Commander Europe Lt. Gen. David Grynkewich, and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

"Grateful to every country supporting Ukraine, especially the US, UK, and Germany for their leadership," Shmyhal said.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group was launched in 2022 by the US to coordinate international military assistance for Ukraine.