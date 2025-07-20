News World Israeli army chief Zamir sees 'potential' for a hostage deal

Israel's top military commander, Chief of General Staff Eyal Zamir, believes that a ceasefire in Gaza and a deal to release hostages held by Hamas are becoming increasingly possible.

"Your achievements in the field as part of Operation 'Gideon's Chariots' are advancing Hamas' defeat and creating the potential for a hostage deal," Zamir said on Sunday during a visit to troops in the Gaza Strip, according to military sources.



In indirect negotiations in Doha, Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas have been struggling for months to reach compromises that would enable a 60-day ceasefire and the release of hostages.



Diplomats from Qatar, Egypt and the United States are acting as mediators. Israeli media recently reported progress, but a breakthrough does not yet appear to be in sight.



Zamir said that the army command was prepared for all scenarios.



"We will implement new operational formats that will amplify our strengths, reduce vulnerabilities, and deepen operational gains," he explained, without elaborating on those strategic options. The scenarios would be presented to the political leadership for a decision, he added.



According to Israeli estimates, 50 people abducted from Israel are still being held in the Gaza Strip, at least 20 of whom are believed to be alive.



Their release - in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails - is to be staggered according to the plans.



During the temporary ceasefire, the parties to the conflict will then negotiate an end to the war in Gaza and the release of the last hostages.









