Families of Israeli hostages ‘frightened’ over planned military operations in central Gaza

Families of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip on Sunday voiced deep concern over reports that the Israeli military is preparing for a new offensive in central Gaza.

Their remarks followed the army's first-ever evacuation orders for Palestinian civilians in Deir al-Balah, a densely populated area in the heart of the enclave.

"We are anxious and frightened by reports that the army intends to expand operations into areas of central Gaza that have so far remained untouched," the families said in a statement.

"Can anyone guarantee that this decision won't come at the cost of our loved ones' lives?" they asked, in a veiled rebuke of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom they accuse of prolonging the war for political survival and bowing to far-right pressure.

They called on Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and senior military officials to urgently explain the combat strategy to the Israeli public — and clarify how it ensures the safety of the hostages still held in Gaza.

"For the abductees, this is not just a bargaining chip in negotiations," the families warned. "It's a very real and immediate threat to their lives."

The Israeli army has killed nearly 59,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave, making it uninhabitable.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.