US ambassador calls for accountability after church attacked by illegal settlers in West Bank

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee visited the Palestinian town of Taybeh on Saturday, days after a historic church there was attacked and vandalized by illegal Israeli settlers.

During his visit, Huckabee toured the site of Al-Khadr Church in the town, northeast of Ramallah in the central West Bank.

"Desecrating a church, mosque or synagogue is a crime against humanity and God," the diplomat said on his X account.

He also emphasized that "when American citizens-Jewish, Muslim or Christian-are terrorized or victims of crime, I will demand those responsible be held accountable with real consequences."

According to local reports, illegal settlers stormed the area around the centuries-old church last week, set fires in its surroundings, and brought livestock into the church compound.

The town, home to many American citizens, has faced a surge in settler violence in recent weeks.

Attacks by illegal settlers have also targeted nearby Bedouin communities, as part of a broader escalation across the West Bank.

Palestinian authorities documented at least 2,153 illegal settler attacks in the occupied territory in the first half of this year alone, resulting in the killing of four Palestinians.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, nearly 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.