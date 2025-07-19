Rwanda calls ceasefire deal between DR Congo, M23 rebels ‘significant step forward’

Soldiers of the Armed forces of the Democratic republic of Congo (FARDC) ride on top of a tank as they leave the city of Goma, on January 23, 2025 towards Sake. (AFP File Photo)

Rwanda on Saturday hailed the signing in Doha of a declaration of principles between the Democratic Republic of Congo and a coalition of various rebel groups that includes M23 (AFC/M23), as a significant step forward towards peaceful resolution of the conflict in eastern Congo.

The declaration of principles was signed earlier on Saturday by representatives from both parties, following weeks of diplomatic engagement.

A statement by Rwanda's Foreign Ministry said the agreement is in support of a pathway to a comprehensive peace deal facilitated by Qatar.

"Today's declaration in Doha is a significant step forward towards the peaceful resolution of the conflict in eastern DRC, by addressing the root causes of the conflict and restoring security and stability in our region," the statement said.

Rwanda commended Qatar's mediation role as well as US support, which it said builds on the efforts of the African Union as well as other regional blocs' initiatives.

"We all have to support continuation of progress to the conclusion. Rwanda remains committed to contributing to sustainable peace as well as economic development in the Great Lakes region," it said.

Saturday's deal came weeks after Rwanda signed a peace agreement with Congo on June 27, in Washington, which raises hopes of ending the intense fighting in eastern Congo.

Congo and Western nations accuse Rwanda of backing M23 rebels since its resurgence in 2021, a charge Rwanda consistently denies.

The rebel group at the center of conflict in eastern Congo controls significant territory including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu seized early this year.