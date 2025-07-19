Qatar delivers food aid to displaced families from Suwayda, Syria

An aerial view of displaced Bedouin Arab family gathers their belongings after being forced to leave their shelter in Suwayda, Syria on July 17, 2025. (AA Photo)

Qatar's Embassy in Damascus has dispatched food assistance to the southern province of Daraa in response to the growing displacement crisis stemming from recent unrest in Suwayda.

According to an embassy statement on Saturday, seven trucks carrying 3,600 food baskets were delivered in coordination with the Qatari Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to assist displaced families who fled the violence in Suwayda.

Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian presidency announced a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire following days of unrest in the southern province of Suwayda.

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Suwayda. Violence escalated and Israeli airstrikes followed, including on Syrian military positions and infrastructure in Damascus. Israel cited the need to protect Druze communities as a pretext for its attacks.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in Syria in January.