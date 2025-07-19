Poland investigates air traffic system failure

Polish authorities are investigating a disruption to the national air traffic management system which affected multiple airports, with security services analyzing whether sabotage may have been involved, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

Jacek Dobrzynski, spokesperson for the ministry, said on X that "due to a failure of the air traffic management system used by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency," the minister, Tomasz Siemoniak, "immediately activated the relevant services upon receiving the alert."

Dobrzynski said that officers from the Internal Security Agency are "gathering information on the matter, analyzing it, and verifying it for possible sabotage."

He urged calm and warned against the spread of misinformation.





