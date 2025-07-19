ISRAELS ATTACKS ON GAZA PROTESTED IN SWEDEN

Hundreds of people gathered in Sweden's capital on Saturday to protest Israel's bombing of schools and hospitals in Gaza.

Demonstrators marched from the Odenplan district toward the Swedish parliament carrying banners reading "Children are being killed in Gaza," "Stop the genocide," and "Forever Palestine."

Many waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans such as "Murderer Israel, get out of Palestine" and "Immediate and unconditional ceasefire."

Protesters demanded an end to the violence in Gaza, where Israeli attacks have intensified in recent days.

Lasse Eriksson, an activist, told Anadolu that Israel's actions amount to genocide and have no global precedent.

A recent poll, he added, showed 75% of Swedes disapprove of what Israel is doing in Gaza.

"Still, no party in our parliament seriously challenges Israel. We should boycott Israel, expel its ambassador from Stockholm, and fill the streets," Erikson said.

"If Palestinian children are killed today, ours could be next. That's why I'm here."