18 dead, many missing after Vietnamese tourist boat capsizes

A man stands on a tourist boat that capsized in Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh province on July 19, 2025. (AFP Photo)

At least 18 people have died and 23 are missing after a tourist cruise boat carrying 53 people capsized in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay on Saturday, according to officials.

The Wonder Sea cruise vessel overturned around afternoon near the Dau Go Cave in the Quang Ninh province following strong winds and heavy rain, local media outlet VN Express reported, citing local provincial officials.

According to officials, so far 12 people have been rescued while 18 bodies have been recovered.

There were reportedly 48 tourists and five crew members on board, including many families with children.

Police and rescue teams have been deployed, and efforts continue to locate those missing, but rescue operations have currently been halted due to poor visibility at night and heavy rain in the area.

























