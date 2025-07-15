Magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolts northern Philippines

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the northern Philippine province of Ilocos Norte early Tuesday, local media reported, citing the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 27 kilometers (16.7 miles), approximately 29 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of the town of Pasuquin, said the Philippine Star.

The agency warned that aftershocks are still expected but are unlikely to cause significant damage.

The tremor also shook the neighboring provinces of Cagayan, Ilocos Sur, Isabela and Abra.

The Philippines experiences frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire.