 Contact Us
News World France reaffirms historic ties with Kuwait during Emir’s visit

France reaffirms historic ties with Kuwait during Emir’s visit

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published July 15,2025
Subscribe
FRANCE REAFFIRMS HISTORIC TIES WITH KUWAIT DURING EMIR’S VISIT
French President Emmanuel Macron (C-R) shakes hands with the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (C-L) after the signing of a bilateral agreement in Paris, France, 14 July 2025. (EPA Photo)

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah made his first official visit to France since assuming power in December 2023, in a move that underscored the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

The visit Sunday, which coincided with France's national Bastille Day celebrations, was described by the Presidential Palace, the Elysee, as a reflection of the "historical partnership between Paris and Kuwait."

Sheikh Mishal attended the official military parade on the Champs-Elysees alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. The Emir's presence was widely viewed as a symbolic gesture of friendship and alignment between the Gulf state and France.

"On this National Day, the presence of Kuwait — with whom our friendship is rooted in history — honors and moves us," Macron said on X.

The two leaders also held a bilateral meeting to discuss strengthening cooperation across several strategic sectors.

"We are united by the same will: to strengthen our cooperation in the fields of defense, education, health, energy and investment, and to speak together as a voice of stability in the face of the region's challenges," Macron added.