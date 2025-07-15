France reaffirms historic ties with Kuwait during Emir’s visit

French President Emmanuel Macron (C-R) shakes hands with the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (C-L) after the signing of a bilateral agreement in Paris, France, 14 July 2025. (EPA Photo)

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah made his first official visit to France since assuming power in December 2023, in a move that underscored the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

The visit Sunday, which coincided with France's national Bastille Day celebrations, was described by the Presidential Palace, the Elysee, as a reflection of the "historical partnership between Paris and Kuwait."

Sheikh Mishal attended the official military parade on the Champs-Elysees alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. The Emir's presence was widely viewed as a symbolic gesture of friendship and alignment between the Gulf state and France.

"On this National Day, the presence of Kuwait — with whom our friendship is rooted in history — honors and moves us," Macron said on X.

The two leaders also held a bilateral meeting to discuss strengthening cooperation across several strategic sectors.

"We are united by the same will: to strengthen our cooperation in the fields of defense, education, health, energy and investment, and to speak together as a voice of stability in the face of the region's challenges," Macron added.