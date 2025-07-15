Across Europe, Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt

Türkiye's diplomatic missions across Europe commemorated the ninth anniversary of the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016 with remembrance events held in countries including France, Italy, Malta, Switzerland, Romania, the UK, and several Balkan nations.

In London, Türkiye's ambassador to the UK, Osman Koray Ertas, hosted a ceremony on Tuesday at the Turkish Embassy.

The event began with a moment of silence and the Turkish national anthem, followed by remarks from the ambassador.

"Nine years ago, the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) attempted to overthrow our democratically elected government. Thanks to our nation's courage and the determination of our security forces, the coup attempt was defeated," Ertas said.

He stressed that the coup attempt was not just an attack on the government, but a strike against Turkish democracy and national unity.

"FETO underestimated our people's loyalty to the state. They failed to foresee the strength of our national consciousness," he said.

"What happened on 15 July was a test. We passed it with honor, and we will never forget those who stood for democracy."

Ertas also described FETO as a "multi-layered, cult-like terrorist organization" operating under the guise of civil society, education, or religion while at the same time advancing a secret agenda.

He said that as part of Türkiye's ongoing efforts to dismantle the group, many FETO-linked institutions abroad have been closed and some transferred to the Turkish Maarif Foundation.

"The fight against FETO is central to our national security and foreign policy. It is a long-term struggle, and we are committed to it with all our institutions," Ertas said.

"When the organization is fully dismantled, its members will become a burden even to third countries."

Similar remembrance events were held in Rome, Malta, and Bucharest, where Turkish ambassadors and officials paid tribute to those who lost their lives on July 15.

Across the Balkans-in Kosovo, North Macedonia, Albania, and Serbia-Turkish diplomatic missions also marked the anniversary with ceremonies and messages highlighting the resilience of the Turkish people and their defense of democracy.

The defeated coup attempt, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded, was plotted and carried out by the terrorist group FETO.