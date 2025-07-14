US special envoy arrives in Kyiv after Trump announces Patriot missile delivery

Special envoy of the President of the United States of America for Ukraine Keith Kellogg (EPA File Photo)

Washington's special envoy to Kyiv on Monday arrived in the Ukrainian capital amid US President Donald Trump's announcement about sending Patriot air defense missiles to the war-torn country.

Keith Kellogg's arrival was confirmed by Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, in a statement on Telegram, accompanied by a video of him welcoming the US envoy to Kyiv.

Yermak said that there are "many topics for discussion," noting that topics on the agenda include defense, as well as "strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protecting our people, strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the United States."

"Russia does not want to cease fire. Peace through strength is the principle of US President Donald Trump and we support this approach," he added.

Kellogg's arrival in Ukraine comes as Trump announced a day earlier that the US will send an unspecified number of Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine, also expressing dissatisfaction with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"Putin really surprised a lot of people," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews, adding: "He talks nice and then he bombs everybody in the evening, but there's a little bit of a problem there: I don't like it."