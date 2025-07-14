Typhoon Nari approaches Japanese capital

Pedestrians are reflected on a wall of a shopping mall in Tokyo, Japan, November 15, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Tropical storm Nari is expected to reach areas near Japanese capital Tokyo and the country's northeastern region on Monday amid warnings of strong winds, high waves and landslides, local media reported.

Nari is the fifth tropical storm or typhoon of the year, and is forecast to approach the Kanto region centering on Tokyo on Monday afternoon, and northeastern Japan and Hokkaido in northern Japan from late Monday afternoon to Tuesday, Kyodo News reported, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency.

It is expected to gain strength as it continues north toward the Sanriku coast.

As of Monday morning, the typhoon was located about 210 kilometers (130 miles) south-southeast of Choshi, Chiba prefecture, near Tokyo and was moving north at around 35 km (21 mi) per hour, packing winds of up to 126 km (78 mi) per hour.

The agency is forecasting winds of up to 126 kph (78 mi) in the Kanto area, including Tokyo and the Tohoku region on Monday, and in Hokkaido on Tuesday.

Up to 120 millimeters of rainfall is expected in the said areas on Tuesday.



















