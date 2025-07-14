RUSSIA SAYS ITS ‘IMPORTANT’ US SPECIAL ENVOY FOR UKRAINE CONTINUES MEDIATION EFFORTS

Russia says it's ‘important’ US special envoy for Ukraine continues mediation efforts

The Kremlin on Monday said it is "important" for Russia that US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg continues mediation efforts between Moscow and Kyiv during his visit to the Ukrainian capital.

"It is very important for us that Mr. Kellogg, as a representative of the team of (US President Donald) Trump, continues his efforts to provide mediation services within the framework of the Russian-Ukrainian settlement," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a press briefing.

Expressing that Russia has no expectations from Kellogg's visit to Ukraine, Peskov reaffirmed Moscow's readiness to engage in a third round of direct negotiations with Kyiv.

"It is obvious that Kyiv is in no hurry. We are still waiting for proposals (from Ukraine) on the timing," he further said.

Reacting to Trump's announcement Sunday that Washington will send an unspecified number of Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine, the spokesman added that Moscow proceeds from the fact that US military supplies to Ukraine "have continued and continue."

Earlier Monday, Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on a week-long visit, where he was welcomed by Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office.

Yermak said on Telegram that there are "many topics for discussion," including "strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protecting our people, strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the United States."

The first two rounds of direct Russia-Ukraine talks — the first in over three years — were held in May and June, respectively, in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul.

BALTIC REGION



Peskov also commented on the situation in the Baltic region, arguing that the region is fraught with an "atmosphere of tension" due to the "aggressive" policies of coastal European countries.

"Of course, the Baltic is now, thanks to the very aggressive policies of the European coastal states, a region where one can say that tension reigns, an atmosphere of tension," Peskov said.

He further accused the Baltic states of engaging in "provocative" actions, which he claimed to be an "absolutely obvious reality."

Describing Russia as a Baltic state, he stressed that Moscow will "firmly" defend its interests in the region.