Russia claims it took control of 2 settlements in Ukraine’s Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia regions

Russia claimed on Monday that it took control of two settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and southeastern Zaporizhzhia regions.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces captured the village of Mayak, located about 18 kilometers (11.1 miles) northeast of the city of Pokrovsk, a key front in ongoing clashes between Moscow and Kyiv's forces in the Donetsk region.

Moscow has repeatedly claimed territorial gains in recent months, particularly in Donetsk, where heavy fighting has intensified around Pokrovsk.

Pokrovsk serves as a critical logistics hub for Ukraine's military operations in the region.

The statement further claimed Russian forces also took control of the village of Malynivka in Zaporizhzhia, located about 33 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the strategic town of Velyka Novosilka.

Russia previously claimed to have seized Velyka Novosilka on Jan. 27. The town lies near the junction of Ukraine's Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Ukrainian authorities have not immediately commented on the claims, and independent verification of Russia's claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.