3 more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza fighting - army

Three Israeli soldiers were killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, the army said on Monday.

A military statement said that the dead soldiers served in the 52nd Armored Corps Battalion, while a fourth soldier was seriously injured.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, the soldiers were killed in a tank explosion in Jabalia, likely by an anti-tank shell.

Despite more than 21 months since the start of the genocidal war on Oct. 7, 2023, Palestinian resistance factions continue to conduct well-planned ambushes in the area, inflicting casualties on Israeli forces, showcasing Tel Aviv's inability to achieve its war objectives.

According to Israeli military figures, at least 893 soldiers have been killed and 6,099 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza war in late 2023.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 58,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of diseases.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.