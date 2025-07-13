News World Prisoner escapes Lyon jail hidden in bag of cellmate being released

A prisoner is still at large after escaping from a Lyon prison by hiding in another inmate's bag. The public prosecutor's office in France confirmed the escape.

DPA WORLD Published July 13,2025

A prisoner in France remains at large after managing to escape from a Lyon prison by concealing himself in the bag of a fellow inmate who was being released, according to a report citing the French public prosecutor's office.



The young man hid in one of the bags of his cellmate, who was leaving the prison at the end of his sentence, and managed to get outside, according to Le Progrès newspaper's report on Saturday.



His escape from the overcrowded prison on Friday was only discovered more than 24 hours later.



The escapee was serving multiple prison sentences and was under investigation for organized crime.



He is suspected of involvement in a double murder, according to Le Progrès.



The escape has prompted internal investigations, prison authorities announced, broadcaster BFMTV reported.











