Kosovo’s President: Trump stopped recent Serbia‑Kosovo escalation

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani said Thursday that she has "reliable information" that US President Donald Trump prevented a potential escalation between Serbia and Kosovo earlier this year.

During a lecture in Washington, DC, Osmani emphasized that the incident occurred "recently" but did not provide further details.

"We are not talking about 2023," she said, referencing an armed attack by Serb militants against the Kosovo Police which took place in the village of Banjska in North Kosovo in September of that year, according to the news portal Telegrafi.

"Since it has already happened once, prevention is key," Osmani added. "We cannot rule out the possibility, because it has already happened."

Osmani stressed the importance of close cooperation with the United States in maintaining stability and security in the region.

Trump has repeatedly cited his mediation in relations between Kosovo and Serbia as part of US efforts to prevent conflict.

In September 2020, Kosovo and Serbia signed the Washington Agreement focused on economic normalization at the White House in Trump's presence.

A key element of this agreement was Israel's recognition of Kosovo, though the agreement has not been fully implemented.





