Top ASEAN diplomats meet with senior UK, EU officials

Top diplomats of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states held a summit with senior officials from the UK and European Union, according to a statement issued Friday.

On the final day of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, ASEAN continued engaging with its partners to advance regional and global cooperation, it said on X.

The meeting with EU officials was attended by ASEAN foreign ministers or their representatives, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.

"The meeting noted the positive progress made in the implementation of the ASEAN-EU Plan of Action (2023-2027) and discussed ways to further strengthen the ASEAN-EU Strategic Partnership," it said, adding the ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern and interest

Timor-Leste attended as an observer.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, while speaking at the East Asia Summit, condemned Israeli atrocities against Palestinians and urged the international community to stop the ongoing genocide.

He stressed that Israel is openly committing genocide against Palestinians and starving infants and children and this must be stopped.

The ASEAN meeting post-ministerial conferences, which began on July 8, will continue through Friday.

ASEAN is a 10-member international intergovernmental organization consisting of Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore and Malaysia.

Malaysia assumed the ASEAN rotating chairmanship on Jan. 1, 2025.





