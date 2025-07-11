Russian foreign minister arrives in North Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday arrived in North Korea on a three-day working visit, according to ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Lavrov will hold talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui in Wonsan as part of the second round of strategic dialogue between the two countries, Zakharova said on Telegram.

Lavrov is scheduled to stay in North Korea until July 13th and then proceed to China for a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during his visit to the capital Pyongyang, Lavrov will deliver a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Lavrov came to North Korea from Kuala Lumpur, where he took part in ministerial meetings within the framework of Russia-ASEAN consultations, the East Asia Summit (EAS), and the ASEAN Regional Forum on Security (ARF).





