Russia to shut down Polish Consulate in Kaliningrad in tit-for-tat move

Russia on Friday informed Poland that it will close the Polish Consulate General in Kaliningrad by Aug. 29, following Warsaw's earlier decision to shut down the Russian mission in Krakow, according to the Foreign Ministry in Moscow.

The Polish charge d'affaires in Russia was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and handed a note indicating that Russia is revoking its consent for the consulate's operations, citing "unfriendly" and "unjustified" actions by the Polish government.

Poland on June 30 to withdraw approval for the Russian Consulate General in Krakow.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski had accused Russian special services of involvement in a May 2024 arson attack on a shopping center in Warsaw, though no evidence was publicly presented.

"The Russian side proceeds from the fact that no unfriendly attack against our country will remain without an appropriate response and consequences," the ministry said.

Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreyev previously denied the allegations, while Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warning of reciprocal measures.

Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko had signaled that closing the Polish consulate in Kaliningrad or Irkutsk was under consideration.





