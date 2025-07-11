Russia detains two accused of spying for Ukraine

Russia said on Friday it detained two people in the Bryansk region accused of working with Ukrainian special services.

According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), the two suspects took photos and videos of military and police sites and were involved in sabotage plans.

The FSB said the suspects received explosives, guns, and other items via drone. They allegedly used messaging apps to get instructions from someone in Ukraine.

One of the suspects allegedly said he hid weapons in different places across Russia, while other said he worked on building devices to set off explosives remotely.

Officials said they found drones, a pistol with a silencer, ammunition, detonators, and other tools at the home of one of the suspects.

The suspects were detained, and a criminal case was opened on charges of treason and illegal handling of explosives.

The Bryansk region borders Ukraine and has seen several incidents since the start of the war in 2022.

Ukraine has yet to comment on the accusations.





