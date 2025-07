Hundreds of Palestinians killed while receiving aid in Gaza Strip since end of May - UN

At least 798 people have been killed while trying to receive food aid in Gaza since the end of May, the United Nations Human Rights Office said on Friday.

Of the total number of people killed while receiving food assistance since May 27, 615 were in the vicinity of Gaza Humanitarian Foundations sites, a spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR) told reporters.