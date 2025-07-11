French politicians criticize UK migrant swap deal as ‘unfair’ to France

French politicians on Friday criticized a new migrant swap agreement between Paris and London, arguing that the deal disproportionately benefits the UK while burdening French authorities and local communities.

The proposed deal, announced during President Emmanuel Macron's recent visit to London, envisions a two-way exchange of irregular migrants. Under the arrangement, migrants who cross the English Channel illegally into the UK would be returned to France. In return, Britain would agree to accept a matching number of migrants already in France, provided they meet specific eligibility criteria.

French broadcaster France Bleu reported that the agreement, still pending final approval, has sparked strong backlash among local officials and lawmakers.

Natacha Bouchart, mayor of Calais, a key departure point for Channel crossings, described the deal as "deeply flawed" and dismissive of the concerns of her constituents.

"This agreement ignores local realities and is based on a complete lack of assessment," Bouchart said.

"Once again, it feels like everything is being handed to the British."

Bouchart questioned how France would manage the returnees.

"The UK will choose who it wants, and the rest will be sent back to us. But to where? Under what conditions? How will they be handled?" she asked.

Xavier Bertrand, a Republican MP from the Hauts-de-France region, also voiced concern, calling the agreement "a bad deal for France."

"Britain will decide who gets in, who stays, and who is sent back to France and Europe," Bertrand said in an interview with BFM TV.

According to the draft plan, the UK government would detain irregular migrants arriving by boat or other means and return them to France. Simultaneously, an online platform would allow migrants in France to apply for resettlement in the UK if they fulfill the required conditions.

The deal is expected to be submitted to the European Commission and could come into force in the coming weeks.

France and the UK have been grappling with irregular migration across the Channel for years. Each year, thousands of migrants depart from the northern French coast in small boats, hoping to reach British shores.

More than 20,000 migrants are believed to have made the crossing so far in 2025.





