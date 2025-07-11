Egypt and Germany push Gaza ceasefire, call for Iran talks resumption

Egypt and Germany discussed developments related to ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, stressing the urgent need to halt hostilities and create a political path toward a lasting resolution of the Palestinian issue.

According to a statement by Egypt's Foreign Ministry on Friday, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a phone call Thursday with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, outlining the latest on Gaza ceasefire efforts and negotiations to release hostages and detainees.

Talks between Israel and Hamas have been taking place in Doha since Sunday, mediated by Egypt and Qatar with US involvement. The proposed deal would include a 60-day ceasefire. Hamas described the talks on Wednesday as "difficult," blaming Israel for "intransigence."

Abdelatty emphasized the "need to stop the bloodshed of the Palestinian people" and ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza, which continues to suffer from "catastrophic humanitarian conditions" under Israeli siege.

He also discussed Egypt's preparations to host a conference for early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza, to take place once a ceasefire agreement is reached.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 57,800 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of diseases.

The phone call also addressed the regional situation, including the importance of consolidating the current ceasefire between Israel and Iran and resuming negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

Abdelatty underlined the key role of the E3 -- France, Germany, and Italy -- in addressing concerns surrounding Iran's nuclear activities and supporting diplomacy to reduce tensions in the Middle East.

A 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted last month, when Israel began launching airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites. Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes. The US also joined the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear states, claiming to have them totally obliterated.

The conflict ended with a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.