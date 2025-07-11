China and Canada can be partners, Chinese foreign minister says

China and Canada should view each other in a more objective and rational manner, and strengthen cooperation in a more positive and open spirit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Canadian counterpart on Friday in Malaysia.

The two countries "can absolutely be partners for mutual success", Wang said, according to a statement released by his ministry.

China opposes the "unreasonable suppression" of its companies and hopes Canada will provide a good environment for Chinese businesses to invest and operate, he said.