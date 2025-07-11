Ankara calls PKK disarmament ceremony 'irreversible turning point'

The PKK terror group's disarmament on Friday marks an "irreversible turning point" in the peace process with Ankara and an opportunity to build a terror-free future, a senior Turkish official said on Friday.

A group of outlawed PKK terrorists handed over and burned some of their weapons near a cave in northern Iraqi on Friday, in a symbolic and historic step in its decision to end its more than four-decade insurgency against the Turkish state.

"We view this development as an irreversible turning point - an opportunity to protect innocent lives and build a future free from terror," the official said, adding Ankara would support disarmament, stability, and lasting reconciliation in the region.

The weapons handover is part of the third of five stages in the broader peace process, focused on PKK disarmament and disbandment, the official said.















