US judge blocks Trump’s birthright citizenship order

A federal judge said Thursday he will grant a temporary block to President Donald Trump's executive order limiting birthright citizenship.

US District Judge Joseph Laplante, sitting in Concord, New Hampshire, said the plaintiffs represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other immigrant rights groups could proceed as a class, enabling him to bar implementation of the order across the country.

He said the denial of birthright citizenship would amount to "irreparable harm," according to NBC News. "It is the greatest privilege that exists in the world."

The judge also issued a preliminary injunction blocking the policy but stayed his order for seven days to allow the government to appeal, according to the report.

The ACLU, which led the legal challenge, said the ruling protects "every single child around the country from this lawless, unconstitutional and cruel executive order."

The executive order, issued on Trump's first day on his return to office in January, directs federal agencies to deny citizenship to US-born children unless at least one parent is a US citizen or a lawful permanent resident.

The policy is set to take effect July 27.





