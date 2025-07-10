Israel says would negotiate permanent Gaza ceasefire during 60-day truce

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that Israel was ready to negotiate a permanent ceasefire in Gaza during a 60-day truce but only if the Palestinian territory was demilitarised.

"At the beginning of this ceasefire, we will enter negotiations for a permanent end to the war," he said, adding that Israel's "fundamental conditions" were that "Hamas lays down its weapons" and no longer has "governing or military capabilities".

"If this can be achieved through negotiations, great. If it cannot be achieved through negotiations within 60 days, we will achieve it through other means, by using force, the force of our heroic army," he added.









